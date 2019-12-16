Jazz's Tony Bradley: Removed from injury report
Bradley (illness) is no longer on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
Bradley has missed the last two matchups due to illness, but he'll be back on the court for Tuesday's game. He's seen limited action of late, averaging just 4.4 minutes over his last five contests.
