Play

Bradley was reassigned to the G-League on Monday.

The rookie has only appeared in eight games for the Jazz, while spending most of the season in the G-League. In 18 games for the Salt Lake City Stars, Bradley holds averages of 15.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 28.7 minutes per game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories