Jazz's Tony Bradley: Sent back to G-League
Bradley was assigned to the G-League on Saturday.
Bradley will head back to Salt Lake City after playing just three minutes across three games during his latest stint with the Jazz. Barring multiple injuries to Utah's rotation, Bradley will continue to play a very limited role for the Jazz.
