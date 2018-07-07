Jazz's Tony Bradley: Solid effort Saturday
Bradley posted 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and an assist in 24 minutes during Saturday's 93-78 summer league loss to the Trail Blazers.
Bradley, who was averaging 14.7 points and 12.3 rebounds through three summer league comes coming into Saturday's game, put together another quality effort. He'll look to continue his impressive play when the Jazz face off against the Knicks on Sunday.
