Bradley will start Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

With Rudy Gobert (illness) sidelined, Bradley will get the nod at center. In his two previous starts this season, he's averaged 11.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 assist in 22.5 minutes. Ed Davis also figures to see extra minutes with the second unit.