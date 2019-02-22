Jazz's Tony Bradley: Still not ready to play
Bradley (knee) was re-evaluated Thursday and it's been determined that he won't play Friday against Oklahoma City.
The details surrounding Bradley's checkup remain a bit murky, but he'll remain out for at least one more contest while rehabbing from right knee surgery that's kept him on the shelf since Jan. 1. Expect another update on his availability prior to Saturday's tilt against Dallas.
