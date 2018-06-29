Bradley will join Utah for summer league, Matt Petersen of NBA.com reports.

Bradley spent most of last season in the G-League, playing just 29 total minutes at the NBA level. With the Salt Lake City Stars, he averaged 15.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across 24 games (all starts). He also shot an efficient 58.1 percent from the field and 81.4 percent from the charity stripe.