Jazz's Torian Graham: Signs with Jazz

Graham signed a contract with the Jazz on Monday.

Graham, an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State, is likely being given a non-guaranteed contract in an attempt by the Jazz to get a quick look at the the 6-foot-5 guard before the regular season approaches. He's still highly unlikely to make the final roster and could have to start his career in either the G-League or overseas. Graham finished his lone season at Arizona State averaging 18.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 34.7 minutes. He also shot 44.8 percent from the floor and 38.7 percent from deep.