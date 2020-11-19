Forrest signed a two-way contract with the Jazz on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Forrest was voted to both the ACC All-Second Team and the ACC All-Defensive Team as a senior in 2019-20, not to mention the Academic All-American Third Team. He averaged 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.9 steals in 30.8 minutes. He struggled shooting the three in college, hitting just 27 of his 109 attempts from deep, so it appears he'll likely be a defensive specialist as a pro. In signing a two-way contract, Forrest should be expected to spent most of his time in the G League during the 2020-21 season.