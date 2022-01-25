Forrest closed with 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 115-109 loss to the Suns.

The 23-year-old Florida State product drew his third start of the season due to Donovan Mitchell's (concussion).absence. In his second season as a pro, Forrest has fought through some injury issues but has played well enough to avoid a return to the G-League, where he spent a good portion of his rookie year. Due to his meager production as a backup, Forrest should only be considered as a steaming fantasy option during Utah's injury difficulties.