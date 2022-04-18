Forrest (foot) will not play in Monday's Game 2 against the Mavs.
Forrest is still dealing with the sprained foot that sidelined him to conclude the regular season. Earlier this month, the Jazz indicated that he'd be evaluated on a week-to-week basis, so it's unclear if he's anywhere close to returning.
