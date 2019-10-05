Bluiett was ruled out for Saturday's preseason game against the Adelaide 36ers due to food poisoning.

Bluiett agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Jazz in August as he's still looking to make his NBA debut. The 24-year-old averaged 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 24.9 minutes in 24 G League games last season.