Lewis (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against Toronto, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Lewis has already missed practice time due to a sprained left ankle, and it looks like he'll continue to be sidelined for the foreseeable future. If he has any hope of making the final roster, he'll need to return to the court soon. Lewis' next opportunity to play will be Sunday against Portland.

