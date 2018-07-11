Jazz's Trey Lewis: Gives all-around effort in loss

Lewis recorded 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds and six assists across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 90-98 summer league loss to the Heat.

After a quiet outing Sunday in his return from a concussion, Lewis was a little more active Tuesday and picked up his first start of the summer league. The 6-foot-2 point guard parlayed that opportunity into a robust stat line, one that saw him hit double-digit points and log five rebounds and six assists. Lewis could earn more run in the final few games of the summer league later this week following the strong showing, though he still has a long ways to go to earn a training camp invite.