Jazz's Trey Lewis: Heads to camp with Utah

Lewis signed a training camp contract with the Jazz on Tuesday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Lewis spent summer league with the Jazz back in July, appearing in six games and averaging 7.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 16.4 minutes. While that stat line doesn't necessarily jump off the page, the Jazz staff liked what they saw and will now bring the 6-foot-2 guard in for training camp. The expectation is that Lewis will ultimately be let go during roster cuts prior to the regular season opener and then join the team's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. As a result, he remains well of the fantasy radar.