Jazz's Trey Lewis: Heads to training camp with Jazz
Lewis signed a training camp contract with the Jazz on Tuesday, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Lewis spent summer league with the Jazz back in July, where he played in six games and averaged 7.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 16.4 minutes. While that stat line doesn't necessarily jump off the page, the Jazz staff liked what they saw and will now bring the 6-foot-2 guard in for training camp. The expectation is that Lewis will ultimately be let go during roster cuts prior to the regular season opener and then join the team's G-League affiliate. As a result, he remains well of the fantasy radar.
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...