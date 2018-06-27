Jazz's Trey Lewis: Joins Jazz for summer league

Lewis will play for Utah's summer league team, per his official Twitter account.

Lewis, who went undrafted in 2016, will attempt to secure an NBA roster spot through his play in summer league. He spent his final year of college at Louisville, where he started 27 of his 31 appearances and averaged 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 27.7 minutes. During 2017-18, he played 45 total games for three different international squads, averaging 13.6 points, 2.9 assists and 2.2 rebounds across 25.8 minutes.