Jazz's Trey Lewis: Joins Jazz for summer league
Lewis will play for Utah's summer league team, per his official Twitter account.
Lewis, who went undrafted in 2016, will attempt to secure an NBA roster spot through his play in summer league. He spent his final year of college at Louisville, where he started 27 of his 31 appearances and averaged 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 27.7 minutes. During 2017-18, he played 45 total games for three different international squads, averaging 13.6 points, 2.9 assists and 2.2 rebounds across 25.8 minutes.
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...