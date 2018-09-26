Jazz's Trey Lewis: Misses practice with ankle sprain
Lewis missed Wednesday's practice because of a sprained ankle, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Lewis is currently signed to a training-camp deal and is a long shot to make the final roster, so missing any practice time is certainly not ideal at this point in time. However, the Jazz don't kick off the preseason schedule until Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors, so Lewis does have nearly a week to get healthy for that contest. Barring a surprise, Lewis will likely be cut prior to the regular season and then signed to the team's G-League affiliate.
