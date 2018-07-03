Jazz's Trey Lewis: Placed in concussion protocol, out Tuesday

Lewis has been placed in concussion protocol and is out for Tuesday's summer league tilt against Memphis.

Lewis played just eight minutes during Monday's game against the Spurs, compiling a rebound and an assist. In being placed in concussion protocol, it's possible he misses extended time. Lewis' next opportunity to take the floor arrives Thursday against the Hawks -- a game he should be considered questionable for.

