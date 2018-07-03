Jazz's Trey Lewis: Placed in concussion protocol, out Tuesday
Lewis has been placed in concussion protocol and is out for Tuesday's summer league tilt against Memphis.
Lewis played just eight minutes during Monday's game against the Spurs, compiling a rebound and an assist. In being placed in concussion protocol, it's possible he misses extended time. Lewis' next opportunity to take the floor arrives Thursday against the Hawks -- a game he should be considered questionable for.
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...