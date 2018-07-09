Jazz's Trey Lewis: Quiet off bench Sunday

Lewis had four points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-2 FT) in Sunday's summer league win over the Knicks.

Lewis had been dealing with a concussion earlier last week, but he appears to have moved past the issue. Lewis has played an average of 15.5 minutes off the bench through Utah's first two games in Vegas and is averaging 4.5 points and 3.0 assists per game.