Jazz's Trey Lewis: Sits out Tuesday
Lewis (ankle) did not play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Raptors.
As expected, a sprained left ankle kept Lewis out of action for the second straight game. There's a chance he'll be able to return for Sunday's exhibition matchup with Portland, but the ex-G-Leaguer is unlikely to make much of an impact as a training camp invitee.
