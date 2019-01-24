Cavanaugh (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Wednesday in the Jazz's 114-108 win over the Nuggets.

The Jazz had both of their two-way players (Cavanaugh and Naz Mitrou-Long) suit up with four others on the 15-man roster sidelined with injuries. The absences weren't enough to open up playing time for Cavanaugh, however, as coach Quin Snyder ran an 11-man rotation in the narrow win. Cavanaugh has seen action in four games with the Jazz earlier this month but has never played more than three minutes.