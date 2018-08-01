Cavanaugh agreed to a two-way contract with the Jazz on Wednesday.

Cavanaugh appeared in 39 games with the Hawks last season, shooting 36.0 percent from three and averaging 4.7 points and 3.3 rebounds across 13.3 minutes. The George Washington product also spent 11 games in the G-League, where he averaged 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in 23.6 minutes. In joining the Jazz on a two-way deal, he'll spend most of the 2018-19 campaign with the organization's G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. Cavanaugh, per the nature of two-way deals, can spend up to 45 days at the NBA level as well.