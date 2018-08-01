Jazz's Tyler Cavanaugh: Inks two-way deal with Utah
Cavanaugh agreed to a two-way contract with the Jazz on Wednesday.
Cavanaugh appeared in 39 games with the Hawks last season, shooting 36.0 percent from three and averaging 4.7 points and 3.3 rebounds across 13.3 minutes. The George Washington product also spent 11 games in the G-League, where he averaged 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in 23.6 minutes. In joining the Jazz on a two-way deal, he'll spend most of the 2018-19 campaign with the organization's G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. Cavanaugh, per the nature of two-way deals, can spend up to 45 days at the NBA level as well.
More News
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...