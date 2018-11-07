Jazz's Tyler Cavanaugh: Records double-double with 35 points
Cavanaugh tallied 35 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's game against the Legends.
Cavanaugh is currently playing on a two-way contract with the Jazz and will likely be called up intermittently throughout the season, especially if he continues to have outings like Tuesday's. For now, the former George Washington standout seems to be a stronghold in the Stars' starting lineup.
More News
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.