Cavanaugh tallied 35 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's game against the Legends.

Cavanaugh is currently playing on a two-way contract with the Jazz and will likely be called up intermittently throughout the season, especially if he continues to have outings like Tuesday's. For now, the former George Washington standout seems to be a stronghold in the Stars' starting lineup.

