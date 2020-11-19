Azubuike was selected by the Jazz with the 27th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

At seven feet tall with a 7-foot-7 wingspan and weighing 270 pounds, Azubuike is a bruising, old-school center. He moves well for his size, too, and can wear down opponents on both ends of the court. Rebounding and shot-blocking should be his NBA strengths early in his career. However, conditioning issues are a concern, and Azubuike is an awful free-throw shooter, making just 42 percent of his freebies in college. As a rookie, he's expected to be Rudy Gobert's backup, so his fantasy upside is relatively low.