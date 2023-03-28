Azubuike (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Monday's 117-103 loss to the Suns.

After logging double-digit minutes off the bench behind starting center Walker Kessler in each of the past four games, Azubuike fell out of the rotation entirely Monday. Damian Jones instead stepped in as Kessler's backup but was a team-worst minus-21 during his time on the court. Given that Jones didn't provide the sort of the lift for the second unit that head coach Will Hardy was probably expecting, it's possible Azubuike reclaims a rotation spot Wednesday at San Antonio.