Azubuike is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Lakers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Azubuike will replace Walker Kessler (concussion) in the starting five Tuesday. Azubuike is averaging 5.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 16.6 minutes across his last five outings, so he could see a significant increase in production in Kessler's absence.