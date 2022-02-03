Azubuike logged eight points (4-7 FG), 10 rebounds and two blocks over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 108-104 victory over the Nuggets.

Utah was missing Rudy Gobert (calf) and Hassan Whiteside (back) for Wednesday's contest and thus turned to Azubuike to make his second start of the campaign. The second-year center turned 22 minutes into numerous career-best marks, including eight points, 10 boards and two blocks. Azubuike should continue to see extra opportunities for as long as Gobert and Whiteside remain out, though his increased role will likely come to a quick end once either of those players return to action.