Azubuike contributed one rebound over four minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 loss to the Grizzlies.

Azubuike had played double-digit minutes in his last four appearances, and he tallied a season-high nine boards during Monday's win over the Pacers. However, he had a minimal role during Utah's final game before the All-Star break. The 23-year-old has had inconsistent playing time off the bench for most of the season, and he faces more competition for frontcourt minutes now that Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones are available to play for their new team.