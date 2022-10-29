Azubuike ended with four points (2-3 FG), two rebounds, one block and two steals in eight minutes during Friday's 117-101 loss to the Nuggets.

Azubuike saw time off the bench with Walker Kessler (illness) sidelined. He had been recovering from ankle surgery, though it remains to be seen if he'll be in the rotation once Kessler is healthy. The 23-year-old was drafted 27th overall by the Jazz in 2020 and has played just 260 total minutes. This rebuilding Jazz squad represents the best opportunity of his career. It still may take injuries or trades for significant minutes to open up, but fantasy managers in deep leagues and dynasty formats may want to remember Azubuike's name.