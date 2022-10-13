Azubuike (ankle) indicated after Thursday's practice that he doesn't anticipate playing much, if at all, in Friday'spreseason finale versus the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Azubuike has been sidelined since last season with an ankle issue, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice. While that does bode well for his availability to open the season, he still needs to get his legs back under him. Azubuike figures to provide frontcourt depth once he's fully healthy.