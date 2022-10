Azubuike (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Raptors, according to Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Azubuike underwent season-ending surgery at the end of March to repair multiple ankle and foot ligaments, and while there hasn't been a lot of clarity regarding his recovery process, he is not ready to return to court yet. Azubuike has garnered a small role with Utah in each of his first two NBA seasons.