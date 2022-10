Azubuike (ankle) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Azubuike will be available to make his season debut after recovering from ankle surgery. With Rudy Gay (COVID-19 protocols) already ruled out and Walker Kessler (illness) questionable, some minutes could open up for the center. He appeared in 17 games last year and averaged 4.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in 11.5 minutes.