Jazz's Udoka Azubuike: Out Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Azubuike (ankle) is out Friday against the Pacers.
Azubuike has been sidelined since late January due to a right ankle sprain. There's no indication as to when the 21-year-old will be available to return.
