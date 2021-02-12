The Jazz ruled Azubuike out indefinitely after he sustained a "severe right ankle sprain" while playing for the G League's Salt Lake City Stars on Wednesday, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

The diagnosis actually represents good news for Azubuike, who looked like he may have sustained structural damage to his lower right leg when he awkwardly landed while attempting a hook shot before being stretched off the court in the Stars' season-opening loss to the Erie BayHawks. While a firm timeline for Azubuike's return hasn't emerged, he looks poised to miss the duration of the G League season, which is expected to conclude around the same time as the NBA All-Star break. Azubuike hasn't been a rotation player for the Jazz in his rookie season, but his absence would leave Utah without a traditional backup option at center if Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors are to miss any time in the coming weeks.