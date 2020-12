Azubuike posted six points (3-4 FG, 0-3 FT), three rebounds and two blocked shots across 13 minutes in Saturday's 119-105 win over the Suns.

The Jazz's first-round pick looked solid in limited action, especially on defense, where he swatted two balls and grabbed three boards. The 7-0 Kansas product sits behind Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors on the depth chart, but a promotion to the second unit later in the season would not be a surprise.