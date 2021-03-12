Azubuike (ankle) will remain out for Friday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After suffering a severe right ankle sprain in a Feb. 10 appearance in the G League, Azubuike returned to the Jazz to continue his recovery process. The Jazz are listing him as out indefinitely and haven't suggested he's close to a return, so expect his absence to extend into April. The rookie first-round pick hadn't been regularly featured in head coach Quin Snyder's rotation this season prior to suffering his injury.