Azubuike (ankle) played two minutes off the bench and recorded no statistics in Wednesday's 105-98 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Azubuike's two-minute cameo marked his first appearance with the Jazz since Jan. 29 and his first in any game since Feb. 10, when he suffered a severe ankle sprain while playing for the Salt Lake City Stars at the G League bubble in Orlando. So long as Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors are both healthy and available, the rookie first-round pick likely won't see meaningful run for the Jazz.