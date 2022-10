The Jazz informed Azubuike on Sunday that the team won't exercise his $3.92 million team option for 2023-24, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Azubuike is thus set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer following his third NBA season. The No. 27 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Azubuike has played in just 33 career regular-season games, with the big man missing extensive time along with the way due to injuries.