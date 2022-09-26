Azubuike (ankle) continues to progress, but he hasn't been cleared for 5-on-5 work ahead of training camp, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Azubuike underwent season-ending surgery at the end of March to repair multiple ankle and foot ligaments in an effort to stabilize his Subtalar joint. The surgery appears to have been a success, but the backup big man is still a few steps away from being ready for game action. Azubuike has garnered a small role with Utah in each of his first two NBA seasons, but when healthy, he'll have an opportunity to compete for a larger role with Ruby Gobert no longer in the picture.