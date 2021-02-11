Azubuike suffered an apparent right ankle injury Wednesday in the fourth quarter of the G League's Salt Lake City Stars' 117-98 loss to the Erie BayHawks, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Making his first appearance at the G League bubble in Orlando, Azubuike started and tallied eight points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 28 minutes before exiting after he landed awkwardly on a short jump hook attempt in the paint. The center was taken off the court in a stretcher, but the Stars didn't provide an update on the extent of his injury after the game. Azubuike was unsurprisingly held out of the Stars' 118-84 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue on Thursday, and he'll almost certainly miss additional contests to follow.