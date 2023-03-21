Azubuike finished Monday's 128-120 win over the Kings with 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 18 minutes off the bench.

Despite being outside of the rotation in each of the Jazz's first seven games of March and not even seeing the court in garbage time in any of those contests, Azubuike surprisingly served as the top backup Monday to starting center Walker Kessler while Damian Jones (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench. Azubuike seemed to make the most of the opportunity, as he converted all of his shot attempts in the paint while offering contributions on the defensive end. He could continue to provide meaningful returns in the field-goal percentage and blocks categories if he retains the backup role over Jones, but Azubuike is still only a name to monitor in deeper leagues so long as Kessler is available.