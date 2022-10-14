Azubuike (ankle) won't play in Friday's preseason finale against the Mavericks, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Despite being a full participant in Thursday's practice, Azubuike will remain sidelined for Utah's preseason finale as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury. It's unclear how Azubuike will fit into the rotation once he's fully healthy, but given the progress he's made in practice, there's a decent chance he'll be available for next week's regular-season opener against the Nuggets.