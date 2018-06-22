Jazz's Vince Edwards: Drafted by Utah, traded to Houston

Edwards was drafted by the Jazz with the 52nd pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and was subsequently traded to Houston, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Edwards averaged 14.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists during his senior year at Purdue last season. He demonstrated an ability to both finish inside and hit threes (39.8 percent from beyond the arc on 128 attempts during 2017-18). However, his lack of intensity on defense leaves something to be desired.