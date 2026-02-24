Williams won't return to Monday's game against the Rockets after suffering a left knee injury. He recorded one point (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in eight minutes before departing.

Williams looked to hyperextend his left knee after being barreled into by Tari Eason, and Williams needed assistance making his way off the court after the play. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, but Utah ruled him out for the rest of the night shortly after he exited. Brice Sensabaugh and Svi Mykhailiuk should be next in line to pick up minutes with Williams sidelined.