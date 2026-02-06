Williams (recently traded) is not listed on Utah's injury report ahead of Saturday's game against Orlando.

Williams was part of the Grizzlies' trade package to the Jazz on Tuesday that also included John Konchar, Jock Landale and centerpiece Jaren Jackson. With the trade finalized, Williams and the other Utah newcomers are in line to make their debut with their new team Saturday. The fourth-year pro served mostly in a rotational role off the bench with the Grizzlies prior to Tuesday's trade, and he is averaging 8.0 points, 4.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 threes and 0.8 steals over 21.6 minutes per game this season. Williams will be competing primarily with Svi Mykhailiuk and Brice Sensabaugh for minutes off Utah's bench.