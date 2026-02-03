The Grizzlies traded Williams, Jaren Jackson, John Konchar and Jock Landale to the Jazz on Tuesday in exchange for Walter Clayton, Taylor Hendricks, Kyle Anderson, Georges Niang and three first-round picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Williams opened the season injured but had stepped into a more prominent role as of late, and he'll now be competing for minutes on the wing with Cody Williams and Brice Sensabaugh in Utah. Over his last six contests, Williams has averaged 10.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.8 minutes per game. He can be considered questionable for Thursday's game in Atlanta while the trade finalizes.