Kessler finished Wednesday's 125-112 win over the Clippers with five points (2-3 FG, 1-3 FT), four rebounds and four blocks in 22 minutes.

Kessler did what he does best in the win, swatting a game-high four shots off the bench. Despite the low minutes, he is proving to be one of the best shot blockers in the league. He is currently averaging 1.6 blocks per game in only 15.4 minutes. As long as the Jazz are contending, his role is unlikely to change too much, leaving him as an elite streaming option across all competitive leagues.