Kessler (elbow) will be available off the bench Saturday against the Pelicans, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Kessler does not have specific restrictions, but coach Will Hardy made it sound like the decision to bring him off the bench was partially to keep his minutes in check. Regardless, Kessler's fantasy managers will be glad to have him back in lineups for his ability to swat shots at an elite level.