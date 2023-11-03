Kessler (elbow) is available for Thursday's game against the Magic, KSL Sports reports.
Kessler was carrying a probable tag prior to this update, as he's dealing with some mild soreness in his elbow. He's off to a slow start this season, compiling averages of 8.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks.
